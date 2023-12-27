Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $461.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,003. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $463.36. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

