Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,049 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 678,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 156,911 shares of company stock worth $88,861 over the last ninety days. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

