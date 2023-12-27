Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.09. The company had a trading volume of 62,067,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,420,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $833.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

