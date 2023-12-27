Next Capital Management LLC Invests $465,000 in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.
iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance
DIVB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,205 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.
iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
