Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,340 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 130,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period.

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 65,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,172. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 16.16%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

