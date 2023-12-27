Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,232,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.