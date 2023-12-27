NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.78. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

