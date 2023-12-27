Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 11,552 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,263. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

