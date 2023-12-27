Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 88,596 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 811.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 174.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2,187.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 285,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 35.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,896,234 shares of company stock worth $126,318,653 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

