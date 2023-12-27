Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. 196,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,721. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

