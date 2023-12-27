Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 4,396 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.46. 879,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.