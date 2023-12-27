Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 73,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.8% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 49.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 234,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

