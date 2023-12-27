Oak Thistle LLC Buys 30,728 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 266.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 353,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

