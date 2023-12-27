Oak Thistle LLC Buys 8,911 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 502.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 46,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

