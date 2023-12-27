Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 10,953 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. 64,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

