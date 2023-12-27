Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 11,842 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Genuine Parts makes up 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

GPC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 168,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,075. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

