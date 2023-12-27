Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 4,023 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.28. 60,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,688. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

