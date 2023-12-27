Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.30 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

UDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 512,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.