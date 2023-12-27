Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.30 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Trading Up 0.9 %
UDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 512,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
