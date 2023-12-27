Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. 2,149,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

