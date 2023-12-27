Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.65 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. GitLab comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,830,851 shares of company stock valued at $109,542,986 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 369,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $67.55.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
