Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,154. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.92 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

