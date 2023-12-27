Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Bio-Techne comprises 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 137,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.