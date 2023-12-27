Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,332,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 213,048 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 134,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN remained flat at $25.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,042. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.52%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

