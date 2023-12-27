Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

