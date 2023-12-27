Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE EME traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.89 and a one year high of $227.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

