Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 329,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,978. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

