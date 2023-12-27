Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after buying an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $438.11. The stock had a trading volume of 160,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.23. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

