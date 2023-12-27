Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,343 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 462,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

