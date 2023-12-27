Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 7,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,357. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

