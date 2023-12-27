Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.33. The company had a trading volume of 361,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,617. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

