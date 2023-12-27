Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $349.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

