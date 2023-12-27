Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. 606,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,546. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

