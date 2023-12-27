Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 31,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

