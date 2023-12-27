Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 717,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,203. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

