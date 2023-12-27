Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,615. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

