Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Albemarle stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. 433,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

