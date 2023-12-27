Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. 314,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.