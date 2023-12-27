Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Cummins stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. 98,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,987. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

