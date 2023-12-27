Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

TGT traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

