Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. 237,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

