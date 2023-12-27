Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.43. 38,601,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,304,406. The company has a market capitalization of $834.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average is $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

