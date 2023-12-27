Ordinals Price Reaches $69.25 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $69.25 or 0.00161323 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $741.24 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 68.37774309 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $798,288,664.35 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

