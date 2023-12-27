P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.53. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 477,636 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $504.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. P3 Health Partners had a positive return on equity of 2,454.69% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $288.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

