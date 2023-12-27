Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Lowered by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 222,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $390,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,798 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

