Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $11.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.