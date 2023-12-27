Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.