Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

