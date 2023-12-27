Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% during the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 1,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

