Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

