Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

